The live Ryuji price today is 0.0000061 USD.RYUJI market cap is 6,099.95 USD. Track real-time RYUJI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ryuji Price (RYUJI)

Ryuji (RYUJI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:58:31 (UTC+8)

Ryuji Price Today

The live Ryuji (RYUJI) price today is $ 0.0000061, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RYUJI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000061 per RYUJI.

Ryuji currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,099.95, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RYUJI. During the last 24 hours, RYUJI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00720573, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000607.

In short-term performance, RYUJI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

$ 6.10K
--
$ 6.10K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Ryuji is $ 6.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RYUJI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.10K.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00720573
$ 0.00000607
During today, the price change of Ryuji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ryuji to USD was $ -0.0000001868.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ryuji to USD was $ -0.0000020231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ryuji to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000001868-3.06%
60 Days$ -0.0000020231-33.16%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ryuji

Ryuji (RYUJI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RYUJI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ryuji (RYUJI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ryuji could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Ryuji will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for RYUJI price predictions for the years 2025–2026.

What is Ryuji (RYUJI)

Ryuji isn’t just a Shiba Inu—he’s a global meme legend from Okayama, Japan. This 7-year-old pup, known for his “macho” expressions and dapper red bandana, has stolen hearts worldwide with over 279k Instagram followers. From smirking at cameras to wearing a stylish crown, Ryuji’s vibe is pure crypto swagger. Born from the Shiba Inu legacy, Ryuji carries the torch of Doge into web3. A community-driven token powered by memes, loyalty, and HODLing. Backed by Ryuji’s real-world fame and the world's love for Shiba Inus. Supports Shiba Inu rescues with every bark on the blockchain. Welcome to the Ryuji Community Join Ryuji’s macho meme crew and HODL $RYUJI to the MOON! Much bork, very wow!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

What is the current market price of Ryuji?

Ryuji is valued at ₹0.000548250425767874000, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does RYUJI have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of RYUJI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Ryuji on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of RYUJI?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Ryuji?

Ryuji generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does RYUJI perform relative to Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem segment, RYUJI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

How much will 1 Ryuji be worth in 2030?
If Ryuji were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Ryuji prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:58:31 (UTC+8)

Ryuji (RYUJI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

