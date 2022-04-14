SAD MEOW (SADMEOW) Tokenomics
SADMEOW is a new category of memecoins recently launched on TON Blockchain. Thus far referred to as, Audio Memecoins, they have an mp3 file embedded in the meta data. This 10 second clip of audio can be played by the user via dextools.com or geckoterminal.com
The technology, and this coin in particular, was launched by the team at gaspump.tv. SADMEOW was the very first, created as the final test by the team, and left out into the wild to be embraced and taken over by the community.
Understanding the tokenomics of SAD MEOW (SADMEOW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SADMEOW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SADMEOW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
