SAD MEOW (SADMEOW) Information

SADMEOW is a new category of memecoins recently launched on TON Blockchain. Thus far referred to as, Audio Memecoins, they have an mp3 file embedded in the meta data. This 10 second clip of audio can be played by the user via dextools.com or geckoterminal.com

The technology, and this coin in particular, was launched by the team at gaspump.tv. SADMEOW was the very first, created as the final test by the team, and left out into the wild to be embraced and taken over by the community.