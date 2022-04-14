Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) Tokenomics
The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM alongside traditional cryptography to create a hybrid system that maintains compatibility with current blockchain networks while protecting against future quantum threats. This approach provides a practical transition path to post-quantum security without requiring immediate changes to blockchain protocols. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to perform computations that are intractable for classical computers. While general-purpose quantum computers are still in early development stages, specialized algorithms have been developed that could break widely used cryptographic systems once sufficiently powerful quantum hardware is available. ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism), formerly known as CRYSTALS-Kyber, is a lattice-based key encapsulation mechanism that was selected by NIST in July 2022 as the primary algorithm for post-quantum key establishment [2]. The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM to protect private keys and transaction data from quantum attacks.
Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
