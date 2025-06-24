Safe Quantum Wallet Price (SQW)
The live price of Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 64.07K USD. SQW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Safe Quantum Wallet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Safe Quantum Wallet price change within the day is +6.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Safe Quantum Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Safe Quantum Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Safe Quantum Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Safe Quantum Wallet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Safe Quantum Wallet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+6.55%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM alongside traditional cryptography to create a hybrid system that maintains compatibility with current blockchain networks while protecting against future quantum threats. This approach provides a practical transition path to post-quantum security without requiring immediate changes to blockchain protocols. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to perform computations that are intractable for classical computers. While general-purpose quantum computers are still in early development stages, specialized algorithms have been developed that could break widely used cryptographic systems once sufficiently powerful quantum hardware is available. ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism), formerly known as CRYSTALS-Kyber, is a lattice-based key encapsulation mechanism that was selected by NIST in July 2022 as the primary algorithm for post-quantum key establishment [2]. The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM to protect private keys and transaction data from quantum attacks.
Understanding the tokenomics of Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SQW token's extensive tokenomics now!
