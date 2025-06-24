What is Safe Quantum Wallet (SQW)

The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM alongside traditional cryptography to create a hybrid system that maintains compatibility with current blockchain networks while protecting against future quantum threats. This approach provides a practical transition path to post-quantum security without requiring immediate changes to blockchain protocols. Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical phenomena to perform computations that are intractable for classical computers. While general-purpose quantum computers are still in early development stages, specialized algorithms have been developed that could break widely used cryptographic systems once sufficiently powerful quantum hardware is available. ML-KEM (Module-Lattice Key Encapsulation Mechanism), formerly known as CRYSTALS-Kyber, is a lattice-based key encapsulation mechanism that was selected by NIST in July 2022 as the primary algorithm for post-quantum key establishment [2]. The Safe Quantum Wallet implements ML-KEM to protect private keys and transaction data from quantum attacks.

