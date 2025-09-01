SafeMoon (SFM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000575 $ 0.00000575 $ 0.00000575 24H Low $ 0.00000784 $ 0.00000784 $ 0.00000784 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000575$ 0.00000575 $ 0.00000575 24H High $ 0.00000784$ 0.00000784 $ 0.00000784 All Time High $ 0.00338272$ 0.00338272 $ 0.00338272 Lowest Price $ 0.00000406$ 0.00000406 $ 0.00000406 Price Change (1H) +2.73% Price Change (1D) -13.82% Price Change (7D) +43.86% Price Change (7D) +43.86%

SafeMoon (SFM) real-time price is $0.00000662. Over the past 24 hours, SFM traded between a low of $ 0.00000575 and a high of $ 0.00000784, showing active market volatility. SFM's all-time high price is $ 0.00338272, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000406.

In terms of short-term performance, SFM has changed by +2.73% over the past hour, -13.82% over 24 hours, and +43.86% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SafeMoon (SFM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.07M$ 4.07M $ 4.07M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 614,007,140,465.79 614,007,140,465.79 614,007,140,465.79

The current Market Cap of SafeMoon is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SFM is 0.00, with a total supply of 614007140465.79. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.