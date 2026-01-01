Salahuddin2004 Price (SALAH)
The live Salahuddin2004 (SALAH) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SALAH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SALAH.
Salahuddin2004 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,221.11, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M SALAH. During the last 24 hours, SALAH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00184803, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SALAH moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Salahuddin2004 is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SALAH is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998910.577867. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.22K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of Salahuddin2004 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Salahuddin2004 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Salahuddin2004 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Salahuddin2004 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-93.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Salahuddin2004 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Salahuddin2004 is a next-generation cryptocurrency token designed to empower investors, creators, and innovators within the digital finance space.Built on the principles of transparency, community, and growth,Salahuddin2004 has quickly captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts around the world.Providing services , staking , TA on Demand , Copy trading, Monthly returns above 7% etc (in line Road map)
What is the current trading price of Salahuddin2004?
Salahuddin2004 (SALAH) is currently priced at ₹0.001555370978728770000 INR, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing Salahuddin2004's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in SALAH?
Investors have generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is Salahuddin2004's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #10295 with a market capitalization of ₹1555471.237833670635000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about SALAH?
With 999998910.577867 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to Salahuddin2004's recent performance?
The price range between ₹ and ₹ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does Salahuddin2004 stack up against similar assets?
Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SALAH continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
