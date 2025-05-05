Sallar Price (ALL)
The live price of Sallar (ALL) today is 0.0015814 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.11M USD. ALL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sallar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sallar price change within the day is -3.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.60B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ALL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALL price information.
During today, the price change of Sallar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sallar to USD was $ +0.0033006085.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sallar to USD was $ +0.0005024050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sallar to USD was $ +0.0004122220534589583.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033006085
|+208.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0005024050
|+31.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0004122220534589583
|+35.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sallar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.36%
-3.08%
+2.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research. Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms. Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10. With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ALL to VND
₫41.614541
|1 ALL to AUD
A$0.00245117
|1 ALL to GBP
￡0.00118605
|1 ALL to EUR
€0.001391632
|1 ALL to USD
$0.0015814
|1 ALL to MYR
RM0.006752578
|1 ALL to TRY
₺0.060820644
|1 ALL to JPY
¥0.22890765
|1 ALL to RUB
₽0.131145502
|1 ALL to INR
₹0.133659928
|1 ALL to IDR
Rp25.924586016
|1 ALL to KRW
₩2.214845584
|1 ALL to PHP
₱0.0877677
|1 ALL to EGP
￡E.0.080224422
|1 ALL to BRL
R$0.00893491
|1 ALL to CAD
C$0.002166518
|1 ALL to BDT
৳0.19277266
|1 ALL to NGN
₦2.542432594
|1 ALL to UAH
₴0.06578624
|1 ALL to VES
Bs0.1391632
|1 ALL to PKR
Rs0.445828288
|1 ALL to KZT
₸0.818943804
|1 ALL to THB
฿0.05234434
|1 ALL to TWD
NT$0.048564794
|1 ALL to AED
د.إ0.005803738
|1 ALL to CHF
Fr0.001296748
|1 ALL to HKD
HK$0.01225585
|1 ALL to MAD
.د.م0.014643764
|1 ALL to MXN
$0.030963812