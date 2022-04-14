Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) Information $SBF is a novel crypto project that brings humor to the cryptocurrency world while promoting community involvement and innovation. Its AI functionalities set it apart. Keep an eye on its evolution as it may bring intriguing opportunities in the future. Official Website: https://www.sambankmeme.com/ Buy SBF Now!

Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 99.99M $ 99.99M $ 99.99M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 68.43K $ 68.43K $ 68.43K All-Time High: $ 0.062844 $ 0.062844 $ 0.062844 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00068433 $ 0.00068433 $ 0.00068433 Learn more about Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) price

Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sam Bankmeme Fried (SBF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SBF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SBF's tokenomics, explore SBF token's live price!

SBF Price Prediction Want to know where SBF might be heading? Our SBF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SBF token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!