Same Coin Price Today

The live Same Coin (SAME) price today is $ 0.00001792, with a 8.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current SAME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001792 per SAME.

Same Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,930.14, with a circulating supply of 999.47M SAME. During the last 24 hours, SAME traded between $ 0.00001788 (low) and $ 0.00002063 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00170293, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001186.

In short-term performance, SAME moved -1.49% in the last hour and +4.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Same Coin (SAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.93K$ 17.93K $ 17.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.93K$ 17.93K $ 17.93K Circulation Supply 999.47M 999.47M 999.47M Total Supply 999,466,327.569067 999,466,327.569067 999,466,327.569067

