Sanafi Onchain (SANA) Information Sanafi - AI-Driven Ethical Onchain Banking is a revolutionary platform launched in May 2025 on the Solana blockchain, designed to transform the $7-10 trillion ethical finance market, projected to grow to $35-50 trillion by 2030-2034. Sanafi are offering a "Revolut-like" banking experience that’s 100% onchain and 100% ethical. The project addresses barriers like interest (riba), high fees, and limited access by leveraging AI, Solana’s high-speed infrastructure, and stablecoins. Its MVP features Liquid staking $SanaSOL (7-10% APY) and an AI Chat Interface, with planned products like a mobile superapp (2025), AI-powered investments, and a stablecoin (2026). Sanafi bridges Web2 users to the onchain economy and engages crypto natives, aiming to be the #1 ethical banking platform. Official Website: https://sanafi.xyz Buy SANA Now!

Market Cap: $ 331.98K
Total Supply: $ 999.62M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.62M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 331.98K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00033377

Sanafi Onchain (SANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sanafi Onchain (SANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANA's tokenomics, explore SANA token's live price!

