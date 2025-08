What is Sanafi Onchain (SANA)

Sanafi - AI-Driven Ethical Onchain Banking is a revolutionary platform launched in May 2025 on the Solana blockchain, designed to transform the $7-10 trillion ethical finance market, projected to grow to $35-50 trillion by 2030-2034. Sanafi are offering a "Revolut-like" banking experience that’s 100% onchain and 100% ethical. The project addresses barriers like interest (riba), high fees, and limited access by leveraging AI, Solana’s high-speed infrastructure, and stablecoins. Its MVP features Liquid staking $SanaSOL (7-10% APY) and an AI Chat Interface, with planned products like a mobile superapp (2025), AI-powered investments, and a stablecoin (2026). Sanafi bridges Web2 users to the onchain economy and engages crypto natives, aiming to be the #1 ethical banking platform.

Sanafi Onchain (SANA) Resource Official Website

Sanafi Onchain (SANA) Tokenomics

