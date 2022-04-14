Sancho (SANCHO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sancho (SANCHO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sancho (SANCHO) Information Sancho foreshadows the next crypto AI based coins era. Seamlessly unite the transparent security of blockchain and the unlimited possibilities of artificial intelligence Sancho gives true freedom with a ton of excitement to any crypto enthusiast out there! Designed for artificial intelligence agents, Sancho token plays an important role in AI-based gaming, trading, staking and liquidity pools, with even more revolutionary possibilities on the horizon of AI-driven economies. Welcome to dive into the first Sancho game! Official Website: https://app.sancho.top Buy SANCHO Now!

Sancho (SANCHO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sancho (SANCHO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.30M $ 1.30M $ 1.30M All-Time High: $ 0.323059 $ 0.323059 $ 0.323059 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00130449 $ 0.00130449 $ 0.00130449 Learn more about Sancho (SANCHO) price

Sancho (SANCHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sancho (SANCHO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANCHO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANCHO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANCHO's tokenomics, explore SANCHO token's live price!

SANCHO Price Prediction Want to know where SANCHO might be heading? Our SANCHO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SANCHO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!