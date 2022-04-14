Sandclock (QUARTZ) Tokenomics
Sandclock is a multichain DeFi platform with the objective of creating ultra programmable money by leveraging cutting-edge yield generating strategies. By splitting principal from yield and allowing users to subdivide either of them to create their own strategies, we unlock the programmability of capital. The design space is infinite: from investments into DCA vaults, corporate CSR management, zero-loss donations/investments/subscription services, to setting up DAOs that provide exit liquidity to NFT floor undercutters.
As we want to onboard the next 50 million non-crypto users to web3, we have also put a tremendous amount of time and effort into being compliant, acquiring licenses (SOC 1/SOC 2 type II, FINRA, FinCen, CPO, etcetera), redesigning the crypto UX/UI from scratch, doing key management the right way, baking insurance into our products, and so on.
Understanding the tokenomics of Sandclock (QUARTZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QUARTZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QUARTZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
