Sandwich Cat (SACA) Tokenomics

Sandwich Cat (SACA) Information Sandwich Cat is a memecoin inspired by a Reddit post showcasing a cat that stole and ate a sandwich. A vibrant community has formed around the token and the cat's antics. The token was created purely for fun and to celebrate the cat's successful mission to seize the sandwich. Official Website: https://www.sacaonbase.com/ Buy SACA Now!

Sandwich Cat (SACA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 111.51K
Total Supply: $ 970.08M
Circulating Supply: $ 970.08M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 111.51K
All-Time High: $ 0.00180166
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00011485

Sandwich Cat (SACA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sandwich Cat (SACA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SACA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SACA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SACA's tokenomics, explore SACA token's live price!

SACA Price Prediction

