Sandy Codex (SANDY) Information CODEX is an AI-driven video framework created by Sandwatch. Unlike most AI tools that focus on text, CODEX specializes in producing high-quality video content with branded characters that are stable in appearance, personality, and voice. This framework automates video creation, adapts to real-time audience feedback, and aims to facilitate longer-form content like shows and movies, offering a full-service approach to AI video storytelling. Official Website: https://www.sandycodex.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.sandwatch.com/sandwatch/codex/sandy-video-agent Buy SANDY Now!

Sandy Codex (SANDY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sandy Codex (SANDY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 257.88K $ 257.88K $ 257.88K Total Supply: $ 724.64M $ 724.64M $ 724.64M Circulating Supply: $ 724.64M $ 724.64M $ 724.64M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 257.88K $ 257.88K $ 257.88K All-Time High: $ 0.01349582 $ 0.01349582 $ 0.01349582 All-Time Low: $ 0.00022724 $ 0.00022724 $ 0.00022724 Current Price: $ 0.00035546 $ 0.00035546 $ 0.00035546 Learn more about Sandy Codex (SANDY) price

Sandy Codex (SANDY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sandy Codex (SANDY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANDY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANDY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANDY's tokenomics, explore SANDY token's live price!

