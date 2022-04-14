Satori Network (SATORI) Tokenomics
Satori Network (SATORI) Information
Satori: A decentralized AI on blockchain predicting the future 24/7. Unlocking uncensored foresight for all. #AI #DAO
Satori is an open source, community driven project. It's auditable and transparent. It aims at being the largest prediction network in the world.
“Satori” is a term from Zen Buddhism. It refers to a sudden moment of enlightenment or awakening, specifically to one’s true nature or the nature of being.
Satori's premise, vision, and design are as simple as they are unique.
It is a communication framework between evolving AI technologies. It captures the protocol of the future: the protocol of talking about the future. In short, Satori is a network, a federation of AIs which work together to predict the future.
The Basics of Pattern Recognition
AI is very good at recognizing patterns. Patterns can be thought of as coming in two varieties:
Spatial patterns Temporal patterns
The distinction may seem to be without a difference. Afterall, what are temporal patterns but spatial patterns that follow one another? And can’t we just interpret these sequential orderings (the temporal dimension) as just more of the same: a spatial pattern of data? Like a piece of sheet music it certainly seems spatial when you write it down.
Satori Network (SATORI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Satori Network (SATORI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SATORI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SATORI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
