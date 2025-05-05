Satozhi Price (SATOZ)
The live price of Satozhi (SATOZ) today is 0.01232688 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SATOZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Satozhi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Satozhi price change within the day is -0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Satozhi to USD was $ -0.00010629135411331.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Satozhi to USD was $ +0.0003066693.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Satozhi to USD was $ -0.0006349736.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Satozhi to USD was $ -0.000975246940280953.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00010629135411331
|-0.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003066693
|+2.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006349736
|-5.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000975246940280953
|-7.33%
Discover the latest price analysis of Satozhi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-0.85%
-4.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SATOZHI (SATOZ) Was formed using a technical protocol similar to Bitcoin (BTC) which was created according to Satoshi Nakamoto's proposal. If in Bitcoin (BTC) we are familiar with the Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocol then at Satozhi (SATOZ) a better protocol is made, known as Proof-of-Burn (PoB). How does the Proof-of-Burn (PoB) protocol work? Satozhi (SATOZ) is the first token in the world to use this new protocol. This protocol uses the logic of burning the token supply in the block chain, and then creating a new token in the pool every 10 minutes. How many prize will you get from burning SATOZ? the user will get a prize every 10 minutes. The prize distributed is 50 SATOZ, this calculation is obtained from the personal percentage that users burn up to the total inventory that has been burned. The bigger the user burns, the bigger the portion the user gets from a total of 50 SATOZ / 10 minutes.
