What is sUSX?
Savings USX (sUSX) is the tokenized version of yield-bearing USX, redistributing revenue from dForce protocols back to USX holders. Savings USX (sUSX) implements a LayerZero OFT (Omnichain Fungible Token) format for USX deposited into the sUSX vault, converting the USR-deposited position into a token users can hold and use. sUSX will offer omni yields to holders across multiple networks, allowing USX holders to share in protocol revenues with the dForce DAO in proportion to the amount of USX deposited into the sUSX vault. This encourages long-term liquidity contributions to both USX and dForce.
Where does the yield come from?
xUSX will redistribute revenues collected by the Treasury from all dForce protocols and its eco-projects to sUSX holders, including but not limited to: Unitus Finance: interest spread allocation Vault: minting fees LSR: redemption fees, and saving interest generated by underlying collateral assets supplied to lending protocols POO: DeFi rewards Other RWA and other market operation strategies Earnings automatically accrue and compound continuously while you hold sUSX.
Savings USX (SUSX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Savings USX (SUSX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUSX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUSX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
