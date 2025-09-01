More About SCALR

Scalr Logo

Scalr Price (SCALR)

Unlisted

1 SCALR to USD Live Price:

$0.02878807
-7.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Scalr (SCALR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:28:28 (UTC+8)

Scalr (SCALR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02465684
24H Low
$ 0.03245971
24H High

$ 0.02465684
$ 0.03245971
$ 0.04174749
$ 0.02415893
+0.13%

-7.29%

--

--

Scalr (SCALR) real-time price is $0.02871782. Over the past 24 hours, SCALR traded between a low of $ 0.02465684 and a high of $ 0.03245971, showing active market volatility. SCALR's all-time high price is $ 0.04174749, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02415893.

In terms of short-term performance, SCALR has changed by +0.13% over the past hour, -7.29% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Scalr (SCALR) Market Information

$ 2.87M
--
$ 2.87M
100.00M
100,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Scalr is $ 2.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCALR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.87M.

Scalr (SCALR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Scalr to USD was $ -0.00226015460791432.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scalr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scalr to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scalr to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00226015460791432-7.29%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Scalr (SCALR)

Scalr is an AI-native growth platform focused on X that helps Web3, crypto, finance and trading accounts discover, generate, schedule and optimize content. It has a dual-layer design: a free, public discovery dashboard that surfaces high-performing tweets and narratives, and a private, subscription layer that operationalizes growth with AI workflows. Its models are trained on 300M+ Web3-relevant tweets and over 1B engagement signals to summarize trends, suggest angles, and automate posting for better reach and consistency.

Scalr (SCALR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Scalr Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Scalr (SCALR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Scalr (SCALR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Scalr.

Check the Scalr price prediction now!

SCALR to Local Currencies

Scalr (SCALR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Scalr (SCALR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCALR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scalr (SCALR)

How much is Scalr (SCALR) worth today?
The live SCALR price in USD is 0.02871782 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SCALR to USD price?
The current price of SCALR to USD is $ 0.02871782. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Scalr?
The market cap for SCALR is $ 2.87M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SCALR?
The circulating supply of SCALR is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SCALR?
SCALR achieved an ATH price of 0.04174749 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SCALR?
SCALR saw an ATL price of 0.02415893 USD.
What is the trading volume of SCALR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SCALR is -- USD.
Will SCALR go higher this year?
SCALR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SCALR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Scalr (SCALR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
08-31 04:25:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.63% over the past 7 days, exceeding $283.4 billion
08-30 21:35:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
08-30 12:37:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
08-30 12:15:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
08-29 12:21:36Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state

Disclaimer

