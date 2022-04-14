Scoutly AI (SCOUT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Scoutly AI (SCOUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Scoutly AI (SCOUT) Information Scoutly is a Sports Betting Analysis platform powered by intensive data analysis and artificial intelligence. Scoutly provides up to data analysis of sports betting markets and odds. Scoutly will give any user a data driven betting picks for any market listed on the website. $SCOUT is the native token of the Scoutly ecosystem. Soon, only holders of $SCOUT will be able to access the tools and picks on Scoutly.gg. Official Website: https://scoutly.gg/ Buy SCOUT Now!

Scoutly AI (SCOUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scoutly AI (SCOUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 116.01K $ 116.01K $ 116.01K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 116.01K $ 116.01K $ 116.01K All-Time High: $ 0.01701504 $ 0.01701504 $ 0.01701504 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011602 $ 0.00011602 $ 0.00011602 Learn more about Scoutly AI (SCOUT) price

Scoutly AI (SCOUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scoutly AI (SCOUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCOUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCOUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCOUT's tokenomics, explore SCOUT token's live price!

SCOUT Price Prediction Want to know where SCOUT might be heading? Our SCOUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SCOUT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!