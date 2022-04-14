SENATE (SENATE) Tokenomics
SENATE (SENATE) Information
The SENATE token is used by the in-game mechanics as a governance coin as well as in-game currency for certain products within the game.
The voting system implemented uses third-party solutions and/or specially designed contracts.
Users who hold SENATE tokens will be able to:
- Create factions and manage them by holding votes.
- Take part in project level voting to steer the game development process, the purchase of game items, etc.
- Purchase space ships, modules for space stations and land plots (which is not possible with the SIDUS token).
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SENATE (SENATE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SENATE (SENATE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SENATE (SENATE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENATE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENATE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
