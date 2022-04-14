Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Session Token (SESH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Session Token (SESH) Information Session is a decentralized messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption, robust metadata protection and onion routing for secure and anonymous communication. With over 1 million monthly active users, Session is a user-friendly alternative to centralized messaging apps. Session Token (SESH) is the incentive layer for Session's censorship-resistant DePIN and a utility token that unlocks premium app features. Official Website: https://getsession.org/ Whitepaper: https://getsession.org/whitepaper Buy SESH Now!

Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Session Token (SESH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.59M Total Supply: $ 240.00M Circulating Supply: $ 79.22M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 22.99M All-Time High: $ 0.158111 All-Time Low: $ 0.04027055 Current Price: $ 0.095474

Session Token (SESH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Session Token (SESH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SESH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SESH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SESH's tokenomics, explore SESH token's live price!

