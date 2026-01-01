ExchangeDEX+
The live Settled EthXY Token price today is 0.01553152 USD.SEXY market cap is 1,553,152 USD. Track real-time SEXY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 SEXY to USD Live Price:

$0.01553152
$0.01553152
-2.40%1D
USD
Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Live Price Chart
Settled EthXY Token Price Today

The live Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) price today is $ 0.01553152, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEXY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01553152 per SEXY.

Settled EthXY Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,553,152, with a circulating supply of 100.00M SEXY. During the last 24 hours, SEXY traded between $ 0.01543122 (low) and $ 0.01598859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.01041509.

In short-term performance, SEXY moved -0.47% in the last hour and +3.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Market Information

$ 1.55M
$ 1.55M

--
--

$ 1.55M
$ 1.55M

100.00M
100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Settled EthXY Token is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEXY is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.

Settled EthXY Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01543122
$ 0.01543122
24H Low
$ 0.01598859
$ 0.01598859
24H High

$ 0.01543122
$ 0.01543122

$ 0.01598859
$ 0.01598859

$ 3.12
$ 3.12

$ 0.01041509
$ 0.01041509

-0.47%

-2.47%

+3.53%

+3.53%

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Settled EthXY Token to USD was $ -0.0003940516145227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Settled EthXY Token to USD was $ +0.0015619972.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Settled EthXY Token to USD was $ -0.0022260255.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Settled EthXY Token to USD was $ -0.0209056531140911.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003940516145227-2.47%
30 Days$ +0.0015619972+10.06%
60 Days$ -0.0022260255-14.33%
90 Days$ -0.0209056531140911-57.37%

Price Prediction for Settled EthXY Token

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SEXY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Settled EthXY Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Settled EthXY Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SEXY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Settled EthXY Token Price Prediction.

What is Settled EthXY Token (SEXY)

EthXY is a MMORPG built on top of Telegram. SEXY is a game token used for a variety of game mechanics and weapon + armor purchases.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Resource

Official Website

About Settled EthXY Token

What is the current price of Settled EthXY Token?

Settled EthXY Token is trading at ₹1.4024184975008781568000, representing a price movement of -2.47% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does SEXY compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -2.47% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If SEXY is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Settled EthXY Token performing compared to Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Portfolio segment, SEXY demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Settled EthXY Token's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹140241849.75008781568000 positions SEXY at rank #3328, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹1.3933619096524680798000 to ₹1.4436896301815640381000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is SEXY trading?

Settled EthXY Token has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact SEXY's valuation?

With 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Settled EthXY Token

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Settled EthXY Token

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.05327

$0.00000000001870

$0.0000004086

$0.00000000957

$0.0000004944

