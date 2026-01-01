Settled EthXY Token Price Today

The live Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) price today is $ 0.01553152, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEXY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01553152 per SEXY.

Settled EthXY Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,553,152, with a circulating supply of 100.00M SEXY. During the last 24 hours, SEXY traded between $ 0.01543122 (low) and $ 0.01598859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.12, while the all-time low was $ 0.01041509.

In short-term performance, SEXY moved -0.47% in the last hour and +3.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Settled EthXY Token (SEXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.55M$ 1.55M $ 1.55M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Settled EthXY Token is $ 1.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEXY is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.55M.