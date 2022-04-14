Shaicoin (SHA) Tokenomics
Shaicoin is designed to bring back the essence of decentralized mining that Satoshi envisioned. Shaicoin is a Bitcoin fork that leverages the ShaiHive mining algorithm, which reintroduces the original CPU mining code from Bitcoin Core v0.12.0, modified and upgraded.
ShaiHive introduces a Hamiltonian graph certificate in the block header, which serves as a "nonce selection speed bump," aiming to maintain the integrity and fairness of the mining process
Understanding the tokenomics of Shaicoin (SHA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
