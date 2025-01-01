Shakey AI (SHAKEY) Tokenomics
Shakey is Worlds First Opensource Mobile AI framework where we have two different focuses - first is our main framework which is out on our Github to be used by mobile app developers to have out of the box AI tooling and wallet integration to use in their apps. Second is a consumer side Shakey app that we are building for non-dev users so they can deploy agents, do automations and have AI assistant in the app to use for their daily routines. We plan to have Shakey tokens to be used in several ways such as on the services on our consumer side app like deploying bots taking X shakey tokens, using shakey tokens to get customised apps developed by our team or using the tokens in the DAO we are planning to release in the later phases.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shakey AI (SHAKEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHAKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHAKEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
