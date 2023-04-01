Shanghai Inu (SHANG) Tokenomics
Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade is one of the biggest and most anticipated blockchain developments in crypto history.The futuristic cyborg hybrid dog $SHANG will benefit immensely from this.Become part of a unique meme token project designed to impress with its awesome utilities like Liquid ETH staking, Al implementation and many other things. Artificial intelligence will play tremendous role in the world in the future, and Shanghai Inu will provide first-class services in this field in time.As a 100% community-based project, it is our vision that $SHANG will get full attention in the crypto space and will fall into the hands of many investors with its eye-catching name and design!
Shanghai Inu (SHANG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shanghai Inu (SHANG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHANG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHANG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.