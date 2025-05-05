Shanghai Inu Price (SHANG)
The live price of Shanghai Inu (SHANG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHANG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shanghai Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shanghai Inu price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Shanghai Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shanghai Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shanghai Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shanghai Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.31%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shanghai Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
+1.19%
+25.51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade is one of the biggest and most anticipated blockchain developments in crypto history.The futuristic cyborg hybrid dog $SHANG will benefit immensely from this.Become part of a unique meme token project designed to impress with its awesome utilities like Liquid ETH staking, Al implementation and many other things. Artificial intelligence will play tremendous role in the world in the future, and Shanghai Inu will provide first-class services in this field in time.As a 100% community-based project, it is our vision that $SHANG will get full attention in the crypto space and will fall into the hands of many investors with its eye-catching name and design!
