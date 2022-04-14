Shards Protocol (SHARDS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shards Protocol (SHARDS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shards Protocol (SHARDS) Information Shards is a proof-of-activity protocol designed to track, score, and reward users based on their on-chain contributions. The project is building the foundation for reputation-based rewards in Web3 by turning user activity into a score that protocols can trust and users can earn rewards from. Its flagship product, Aura, is the only AI-powered, multi-dimensional on-chain reputation scoring tool in Web3. Official Website: https://shards.tech Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.shards.tech

Shards Protocol (SHARDS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shards Protocol (SHARDS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 192.12K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 33.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.79M All-Time High: $ 0.00738339 All-Time Low: $ 0.00552853 Current Price: $ 0.00580007

Shards Protocol (SHARDS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shards Protocol (SHARDS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHARDS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHARDS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

