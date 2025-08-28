What is Shards Protocol (SHARDS)

Shards is a proof-of-activity protocol designed to track, score, and reward users based on their on-chain contributions. The project is building the foundation for reputation-based rewards in Web3 by turning user activity into a score that protocols can trust and users can earn rewards from. Its flagship product, Aura, is the only AI-powered, multi-dimensional on-chain reputation scoring tool in Web3.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shards Protocol (SHARDS) How much is Shards Protocol (SHARDS) worth today? The live SHARDS price in USD is 0.0057946 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SHARDS to USD price? $ 0.0057946 . Check out The current price of SHARDS to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Shards Protocol? The market cap for SHARDS is $ 192.12K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SHARDS? The circulating supply of SHARDS is 33.18M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHARDS? SHARDS achieved an ATH price of 0.00738339 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHARDS? SHARDS saw an ATL price of 0.00552853 USD . What is the trading volume of SHARDS? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHARDS is -- USD . Will SHARDS go higher this year? SHARDS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHARDS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

