SharedStake Governance v2 Price (SGTV2)
The live price of SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) today is 0.01420367 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.57K USD. SGTV2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SharedStake Governance v2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SharedStake Governance v2 price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.72M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SGTV2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SGTV2 price information.
During today, the price change of SharedStake Governance v2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SharedStake Governance v2 to USD was $ +0.0033942041.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SharedStake Governance v2 to USD was $ -0.0004214101.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SharedStake Governance v2 to USD was $ -0.014749855552310597.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0033942041
|+23.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004214101
|-2.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014749855552310597
|-50.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of SharedStake Governance v2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.04%
+12.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SharedStake is a decentralized Ethereum 2 staking solution that allows users to stake any amount of Ether and earn additional yield on top of their ETH2 rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SGTV2 to VND
₫373.76957605
|1 SGTV2 to AUD
A$0.0218736518
|1 SGTV2 to GBP
￡0.0106527525
|1 SGTV2 to EUR
€0.0124992296
|1 SGTV2 to USD
$0.01420367
|1 SGTV2 to MYR
RM0.0593713406
|1 SGTV2 to TRY
₺0.5476935152
|1 SGTV2 to JPY
¥2.049589581
|1 SGTV2 to RUB
₽1.1743594356
|1 SGTV2 to INR
₹1.1992158581
|1 SGTV2 to IDR
Rp232.8470119248
|1 SGTV2 to KRW
₩19.6999221432
|1 SGTV2 to PHP
₱0.791144419
|1 SGTV2 to EGP
￡E.0.7181375552
|1 SGTV2 to BRL
R$0.0808188823
|1 SGTV2 to CAD
C$0.0196010646
|1 SGTV2 to BDT
৳1.731427373
|1 SGTV2 to NGN
₦22.7987368271
|1 SGTV2 to UAH
₴0.590872672
|1 SGTV2 to VES
Bs1.24992296
|1 SGTV2 to PKR
Rs4.0042986464
|1 SGTV2 to KZT
₸7.3555125462
|1 SGTV2 to THB
฿0.4688631467
|1 SGTV2 to TWD
NT$0.4235534394
|1 SGTV2 to AED
د.إ0.0521274689
|1 SGTV2 to CHF
Fr0.0116470094
|1 SGTV2 to HKD
HK$0.1100784425
|1 SGTV2 to MAD
.د.م0.1315259842
|1 SGTV2 to MXN
$0.2785339687