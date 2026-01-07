You're gonna love the $SHIBU lore : 🐶Art created by @fantoumi, an OG Dogecoin artist. 🐶Shibu Puppets owned and loved by @kabosumama, the OG dog on Dogecoin 🐶IP fully protected and token fully endorsed by @fantoumi 🐶As a volunteer, Fantoumi gives some of his time and money to the cat shelter he works at 🐶100% of Royalties goes to the original artist Fantoumi A real project with roots, culture, and heart. Don’t believe it? Check for yourself on Kabosumama’s blog (see link) you will find many pictures of Shibu puppet with Kabosu, Neiro and Cocoro ❤️