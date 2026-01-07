Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Shibu (SHIBU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-01-07 14:37:02 (UTC+8)
Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shibu (SHIBU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 59.55K
Total Supply:
$ 997.59M
Circulating Supply:
$ 997.59M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 59.55K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01318311
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00001824
Current Price:
$ 0
Shibu (SHIBU) Information

You're gonna love the $SHIBU lore : 🐶Art created by @fantoumi, an OG Dogecoin artist. 🐶Shibu Puppets owned and loved by @kabosumama, the OG dog on Dogecoin 🐶IP fully protected and token fully endorsed by @fantoumi 🐶As a volunteer, Fantoumi gives some of his time and money to the cat shelter he works at 🐶100% of Royalties goes to the original artist Fantoumi A real project with roots, culture, and heart. Don’t believe it? Check for yourself on Kabosumama’s blog (see link) you will find many pictures of Shibu puppet with Kabosu, Neiro and Cocoro ❤️

Official Website:
https://shibuonsol.net/

Shibu (SHIBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Shibu (SHIBU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHIBU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHIBU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHIBU's tokenomics, explore SHIBU token's live price!

SHIBU Price Prediction

Want to know where SHIBU might be heading? Our SHIBU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

