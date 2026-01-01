Shibu Price (SHIBU)
The live Shibu (SHIBU) price today is $ 0, with a 7.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBU.
Shibu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 46,452, with a circulating supply of 997.59M SHIBU. During the last 24 hours, SHIBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01318311, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHIBU moved +0.15% in the last hour and -5.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Shibu is $ 46.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBU is 997.59M, with a total supply of 997589742.619745. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.45K.
During today, the price change of Shibu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shibu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shibu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shibu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+129.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Shibu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
You're gonna love the $SHIBU lore : 🐶Art created by @fantoumi, an OG Dogecoin artist. 🐶Shibu Puppets owned and loved by @kabosumama, the OG dog on Dogecoin 🐶IP fully protected and token fully endorsed by @fantoumi 🐶As a volunteer, Fantoumi gives some of his time and money to the cat shelter he works at 🐶100% of Royalties goes to the original artist Fantoumi A real project with roots, culture, and heart. Don’t believe it? Check for yourself on Kabosumama’s blog (see link) you will find many pictures of Shibu puppet with Kabosu, Neiro and Cocoro ❤️
What is Doge Mascot Shibu about?
This project is endorsed by the artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating children's books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu, and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world while still educating them using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audiences with Shibu like no other coin has.
What is the current market price of Shibu?
Shibu is valued at ₹0.0042056283146799456000, moving -7.41% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does SHIBU have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SHIBU. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Shibu on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of SHIBU?
The circulating supply stands at 997589742.619745, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Shibu?
Shibu generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does SHIBU perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, SHIBU's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
