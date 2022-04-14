Discover key insights into Shido DEX (SHDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Shido DEX (SHDX) Information

Shido DEX is the flagship decentralized exchange and automated market maker on the Shido Network. The platform offers a wide range of features for traders, including cross-chain transfers, limit orders and one-click swaps.

Easily trade any token on the Shido Network using Shido DEX. Bridge assets from the most prominent ecosystems in the industry.

Discover the Shido ecosystem and unlock the power of decentralized trading with Shido DEX.