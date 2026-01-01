Shift Price Today

The live Shift (SHIFT) price today is $ 0.00016273, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00016273 per SHIFT.

Shift currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 162,718, with a circulating supply of 999.95M SHIFT. During the last 24 hours, SHIFT traded between $ 0.00016107 (low) and $ 0.00017035 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00031469, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006293.

In short-term performance, SHIFT moved +0.86% in the last hour and -13.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shift (SHIFT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 162.72K$ 162.72K $ 162.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 162.72K$ 162.72K $ 162.72K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,949,735.543861 999,949,735.543861 999,949,735.543861

The current Market Cap of Shift is $ 162.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIFT is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999949735.543861. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.72K.