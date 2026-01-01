ExchangeDEX+
The live Shift price today is 0.00016273 USD.SHIFT market cap is 162,718 USD. Track real-time SHIFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 SHIFT to USD Live Price:

$0.00016275
-4.00%1D
USD
Shift (SHIFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:54:57 (UTC+8)

Shift Price Today

The live Shift (SHIFT) price today is $ 0.00016273, with a 4.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00016273 per SHIFT.

Shift currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 162,718, with a circulating supply of 999.95M SHIFT. During the last 24 hours, SHIFT traded between $ 0.00016107 (low) and $ 0.00017035 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00031469, while the all-time low was $ 0.00006293.

In short-term performance, SHIFT moved +0.86% in the last hour and -13.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shift (SHIFT) Market Information

$ 162.72K
--
$ 162.72K
999.95M
999,949,735.543861
The current Market Cap of Shift is $ 162.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIFT is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999949735.543861. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.72K.

Shift Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00016107
24H Low
$ 0.00017035
24H High

$ 0.00016107
$ 0.00017035
$ 0.00031469
$ 0.00006293
+0.86%

-4.06%

-13.69%

-13.69%

Shift (SHIFT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Shift to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shift to USD was $ -0.0000111957.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shift to USD was $ +0.0000820491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shift to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.06%
30 Days$ -0.0000111957-6.87%
60 Days$ +0.0000820491+50.42%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Shift

Shift (SHIFT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHIFT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shift (SHIFT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shift could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Shift will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHIFT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shift Price Prediction.

What is Shift (SHIFT)

Shift is an all in one solution for the new era of Internet Capital Markets

  1. A launchpad for Internet Capital Markets — where teams raise capital and build to unlock it, while the community holds and earns royalties.

A tool for independence — enabling projects to migrate from any launchpad to self-owned liquidity pools.

A legal framework — designed to register and protect Intellectual Property rights.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shift (SHIFT) Resource

Official Website

About Shift

What is the current live price of Shift?

Shift is priced at ₹0.014695290136868865000, showing a price movement of -4.06% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the SHIFT market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.014545384270543035000 and ₹0.015383412246147675000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Shift's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6366, supported by a market capitalization of ₹14694206.4800038590000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999949735.543861 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Shift's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shift

Shift (SHIFT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

