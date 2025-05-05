Shitcats Price (SHATS)
The live price of Shitcats (SHATS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 270.99K USD. SHATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shitcats Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shitcats price change within the day is -14.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 268.95T USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHATS price information.
During today, the price change of Shitcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shitcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shitcats to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shitcats to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+9.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shitcats: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.06%
-14.44%
+8.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShitCats is a community-driven blockchain project that combines creativity, fun, and innovation. At its core, we aim to create an ecosystem where users can interact through our memecoin $SHATS, participate in engaging activities like NFT collections, and compete in our Play-to-Earn game, Meow Arena By Shitcats. It's more than just a project—it's a movement powered by its community, offering opportunities for financial growth, gaming, and collaboration.
