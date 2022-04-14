SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) Information Shitcoin is a meme-based cryptocurrency. It is designed as a fun and community-driven project in the cryptocurrency space. The token leverages humor and internet culture to engage users, and its value is driven largely by community participation and market sentiment. Shitcoin aims to provide a lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, with a focus on creating a space for entertainment and social interaction. The token is currently listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges, and it is supported by an active community on platforms like Telegram and Twitter and its own website . Official Website: https://shitcoin.party/ Buy SHITCOIN Now!

SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 218.90K $ 218.90K $ 218.90K Total Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M Circulating Supply: $ 999.92M $ 999.92M $ 999.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 218.90K $ 218.90K $ 218.90K All-Time High: $ 0.0053713 $ 0.0053713 $ 0.0053713 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00021893 $ 0.00021893 $ 0.00021893 Learn more about SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) price

SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHITCOIN (SHITCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHITCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHITCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHITCOIN's tokenomics, explore SHITCOIN token's live price!

SHITCOIN Price Prediction Want to know where SHITCOIN might be heading? Our SHITCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHITCOIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!