The era of AI is upon us, reshaping industries, economies, and the way we interact with technology. Opportunities in artificial intelligence are evolving at an unprecedented pace, creating fertile ground for innovative investment strategies that can adapt to this rapidly changing landscape. Shogun DAO emerges as a trailblazer in this revolution—a decentralized, AI-assisted investment fund dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on transformative AI projects across all market caps.
By harmonizing human expertise with the precision and efficiency of AI-driven analysis, Shogun DAO redefines what it means to invest in the age of intelligence. Leveraging the power of decentralized governance, the DAO empowers its community to collectively shape the future of autonomous finance. With a focus on transparency, scalability, and inclusivity, Shogun DAO stands poised to become a cornerstone of the next financial evolution.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shogun (SHOGUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHOGUN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHOGUN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
