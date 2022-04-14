Shping (SHPING) Tokenomics
Shping takes the entire retail industry to the next level by totally disrupting how brands discover and interact with their end consumers. Shping is a robust ecosystem that connects brands to the main grocery buyer as they shop, bypassing Search Engines and Social Media giants and enabling brands to direct their marketing spend directly to the end consumer. For the first time, brands can gain control over their communication channel with the shoppers directly and are now powered to influence buying decisions of the global army of shoppers in a trillion-dollar industry.
The Shping platform is used by many global and local brands where Shping has outperformed in cost in terms of interactions and conversions compared to the top 3 three social media platforms.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shping (SHPING) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHPING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHPING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.