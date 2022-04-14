Shrapnel (SHRAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shrapnel (SHRAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shrapnel (SHRAP) Information SHRAPNEL is a first-person extraction shooter where you'll fight as a MEF (Mercenary Extraction Force) Operator. The gameplay is competitive and intense. In 2038 an asteroid collided with the moon, and years later meteorites rain down on earth repeatedly: dangerous yet valuable. Your mission is to collect this mysterious meteorite substance, survive in military combat, and get out alive. The progression system provides long-term goals and rewards for your Operator character. It's the ultimate high-stakes treasure hunt. Official Website: https://www.shrapnel.com/ Whitepaper: https://public.shrapnel.com/Shrapnel-White-Paper.pdf

Shrapnel (SHRAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shrapnel (SHRAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.36M Total Supply: $ 3.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.55B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.33M All-Time High: $ 0.435265 All-Time Low: $ 0.00316948 Current Price: $ 0.00411152

Shrapnel (SHRAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shrapnel (SHRAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHRAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHRAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

