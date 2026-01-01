SIMD Price Today

The live SIMD (SIMD) price today is $ 0, with a 12.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIMD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIMD.

SIMD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 386,487, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SIMD. During the last 24 hours, SIMD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIMD moved -9.89% in the last hour and -46.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SIMD (SIMD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.49K$ 386.49K $ 386.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.49K$ 386.49K $ 386.49K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SIMD is $ 386.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIMD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.49K.