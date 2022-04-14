Discover key insights into SIRE (SIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SIRE (SIRE) Information

SIRE is the world's first agentic DeFAI on-chain sports-betting hedge fund, powered by Bittensor Subnet 44.

SIRE transforms sports intelligence into deployable edge through a self-learning quantitative engine that finds market inefficiencies and routes them into two core products: αVault – On-chain vaults where anyone can deposit USDC to run fully automated betting strategies and earn uncorrelated yield. αLink – A token-gated LLM terminal giving holders direct access to model outputs, mispricing alerts, and risk-adjusted strategies they can execute themselves.

SIRE makes institutional-grade sports intelligence permissionless, automated, and accessible to everyone.

It aligns users, stakers and the protocol in a self-sustaining flywheel where performance fees and buybacks turn execution into network value.

SIRE turns every match into a yield opportunity. No quant background required.

SIRE taps into Bittensor Subnet 44 through the Score Vision Layer, also known as the Optic Nerve of AI. Subnet 44 transforms video into quantifiable data at a massive scale, enabling AI to understand visual information.