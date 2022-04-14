Sirin Labs (SRN) Tokenomics
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens.
Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption.
SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SRN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SRN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
