Discover key insights into Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Skibidi Toilet (SKBDI) Information

The Skibidi Toilet meme reimagines a toilet as a dancing, animated character set to the catchy "Skibidi" song, amassing +65 billion views.

Skibidi Toilet is a cryptocurrency that has gained attention for its unique origins and lighthearted approach to crypto. Popular Youtube meme Skibidi Toilet taking over the world.

Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced - TAX: 0/0 This narrative has its roots in a fascinating story.

Skibidi Toilet is more than a token it's a movement to embrace the underdog in all of us and transform setbacks into comebacks!