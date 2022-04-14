Skillful AI (SKAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Skillful AI (SKAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Skillful AI (SKAI) Information Skillful AI is standing for the transition from basic chatbots to advanced virtual assistants and tailor-made AI solutions. Skillful AI is an advanced platform that empowers individuals by providing a personalized AI ecosystem. It enables users to stay current with rapid technological advancements, offering customized virtual assistants trained in domain-specific knowledge. With a focus on context and user-specific memories, Skillful AI ensures comprehensive and tailored interactions. Additionally, it embraces developers, granting access to tools for creating and monetizing assistants, fostering a collaborative and dynamic ecosystem Powered by blockchain technology. Skillful AI is a gateway to harnessing the benefits of AI and staying ahead in a dynamic digital world. Official Website: https://www.skillfulai.io/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QnzPcAkXfwfHuZblL5rj525-DdCT4nV1/view

Skillful AI (SKAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skillful AI (SKAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 194.59K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 113.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.72M All-Time High: $ 0.252674 All-Time Low: $ 0.00113594 Current Price: $ 0.0017174

Skillful AI (SKAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Skillful AI (SKAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

