Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Information Skimask Pnut $SKINUT is built on the Base Network, a robust and secure blockchain that ensures transparency, speed, and reliability. What sets Skimask Pnut apart is its community-driven approach. Every major decision is made collectively, giving every holder a voice and a stake in the future of SKINUT. We believe in the power of the crowd, and that together, we can create something truly special community.

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skimask Pnut (SKINUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 58.29K $ 58.29K $ 58.29K Total Supply: $ 991.44M $ 991.44M $ 991.44M Circulating Supply: $ 991.44M $ 991.44M $ 991.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.29K $ 58.29K $ 58.29K All-Time High: $ 0.00206967 $ 0.00206967 $ 0.00206967 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) price

Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKINUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKINUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKINUT's tokenomics, explore SKINUT token's live price!

SKINUT Price Prediction Want to know where SKINUT might be heading? Our SKINUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

