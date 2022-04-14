Skyhash (SKH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Skyhash (SKH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Skyhash (SKH) Information
Skyhash is become the most trusted cloud mining service provider, Skyhash.app aims to be a rapidly growing digital asset mining service and a leading cloud mining service provider globally. Skyhash is committed to building a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, offering a range of stable and intelligent hashrate service solutions to a worldwide customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BTC-MINING Australia.

Official Website: https://skyhash.app/
Whitepaper: https://skyhash.app/Files/SKYHASH-WhitePaper-1.00.pdf

Skyhash (SKH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Skyhash (SKH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap: $ 1.38M
Total Supply: $ 99.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 19.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.93M
All-Time High: $ 0.554563
All-Time Low: $ 0.02119626
Current Price: $ 0.070003

Skyhash (SKH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Skyhash (SKH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SKH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

