Skynet (DRONES) Information

This project is a Meme Coin on the Solana Blockchain. The focus is on the Meta Narrative of Drones that have been reported recently in the news. The purpose of the project is to build a community of members who discuss and promote awareness about these unexplained occurrences. We aim to use this collective understanding to strengthen our resolve and courage during the threats of the phenomena and unite as a community through meme's and other fun ways of communication.