SLUB (SLUB) Information SLUB is an original memecoin launched on the boop.fun on the solana blockhain. Slub is the only original arts our creator is @vutnerable .Slub is making good arts on X and willing to be remarkable memecoin on this blockchain area .We would like to share our arts with everyone in this field . Beigns a good art memecoin on the solana blockchain is our priority. We aiming to make SLUB is a world wide brand . Official Website: https://x.com/i/communities/1920964345456193568 Buy SLUB Now!

Market Cap: $ 41.18K
Total Supply: $ 997.36M
Circulating Supply: $ 997.36M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 41.18K
All-Time High: $ 0.00098236
All-Time Low: $ 0.00003558
Current Price: $ 0

SLUB (SLUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SLUB (SLUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLUB's tokenomics, explore SLUB token's live price!

