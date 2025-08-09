Smart Layer Network Price (SLN)
Smart Layer Network (SLN) is currently trading at 0.02709802 USD with a market cap of $ 2.08M USD. SLN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Smart Layer Network to USD was $ +0.00068993.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smart Layer Network to USD was $ -0.0024912104.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smart Layer Network to USD was $ -0.0096203471.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smart Layer Network to USD was $ -0.04778308058769258.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00068993
|+2.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0024912104
|-9.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0096203471
|-35.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04778308058769258
|-63.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Smart Layer Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+2.61%
-8.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SLN to VND
₫713.0843963
|1 SLN to AUD
A$0.0414599706
|1 SLN to GBP
￡0.0200525348
|1 SLN to EUR
€0.023033317
|1 SLN to USD
$0.02709802
|1 SLN to MYR
RM0.1148956048
|1 SLN to TRY
₺1.1026184338
|1 SLN to JPY
¥3.98340894
|1 SLN to ARS
ARS$35.938749025
|1 SLN to RUB
₽2.1678416
|1 SLN to INR
₹2.3732445916
|1 SLN to IDR
Rp437.0647775206
|1 SLN to KRW
₩37.6358980176
|1 SLN to PHP
₱1.5399804766
|1 SLN to EGP
￡E.1.3153378908
|1 SLN to BRL
R$0.1471422486
|1 SLN to CAD
C$0.0371242874
|1 SLN to BDT
৳3.289699628
|1 SLN to NGN
₦41.5613171948
|1 SLN to UAH
₴1.1199611666
|1 SLN to VES
Bs3.46854656
|1 SLN to CLP
$26.23088336
|1 SLN to PKR
Rs7.6828306304
|1 SLN to KZT
₸14.631575899
|1 SLN to THB
฿0.8755370262
|1 SLN to TWD
NT$0.8096888376
|1 SLN to AED
د.إ0.0994497334
|1 SLN to CHF
Fr0.021678416
|1 SLN to HKD
HK$0.2124484768
|1 SLN to MAD
.د.م0.2449661008
|1 SLN to MXN
$0.5029392512
|1 SLN to PLN
zł0.0986367928
|1 SLN to RON
лв0.117876387
|1 SLN to SEK
kr0.2593280514
|1 SLN to BGN
лв0.0452536934
|1 SLN to HUF
Ft9.1949001464
|1 SLN to CZK
Kč0.567703519
|1 SLN to KWD
د.ك0.0082648961
|1 SLN to ILS
₪0.0929462086