Smart MFG is a pioneer in tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePin) for the manufacturing supply chain and beyond. As the inventor of the Hardware NFT in 2018, Smart MFG revolutionized how enterprises approach management of on-chain assets, driving efficiency and transparency. Today, Smart MFG is expanding to empower individual makers, uniting the Blockchain and Maker Movements for custom RWA value creation on-chain, including AI-assisted Design for Manufacture (DFM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like MakerFi, which enable project and invoice financing within its ecosystem.
Through its dynamic ecosystem, Smart MFG has evangelized, pitched, collaborated with, and partnered with some of the largest and most pioneering giants in the world, including Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, SpaceX, and Lockheed. It has also worked with key industry organizations such as MOBI, the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, NTMA, and Swissmem, cementing its role as a leader in blockchain-driven manufacturing innovation.
With MFG Phigital 1.0 launching in Fall 2024 and MFG Phigital 2.0 in Spring 2025, the platform will link physical RWAs with digital designs and NFTs, leveraging decentralized infrastructure to replicate RWAs via smart contracts and escrow on-chain. For more details on the roadmap and upcoming developments, refer to the latest updates.
Understanding the tokenomics of Smart MFG (MFG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MFG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MFG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
